Spoilers: AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: France Taping Results For October 6, 2026

AEW held its October 6, 2026 edition of Dynamite in Paris, France, with the special Grand Slam: France episode set to air on tape delay in the United States on TNT and HBO Max.

The show featured multiple championship matches, including Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

Complete spoiler results from the show can be found below:

Bandido defeated Kofi. Brody King accompanied Bandido, while Austin Creed was in Kofi’s corner. An argument between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland broke out at ringside, allowing Bandido to capitalize and hit the 21 Plex for the victory.

Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: Samoa Joe defeated Jack Perry. Joe picked up the win after connecting with the Muscle Buster.

Jake Doyle and Mark Davis defeated Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd.

AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) defeated Kyle Fletcher. Allin retained the championship after applying the Scorpion Death Lock and later connecting with two Coffin Drops.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Queen Aminata. Mone successfully retained her title. Following the match, Thekla confronted the champion ahead of their scheduled match at WrestleDream.

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada. Ospreay attempted the Storm Breaker, but Okada countered the move twice. Ospreay ultimately connected with the Hidden Blade and pinned Okada to retain the championship. After the match, Samoa Joe appeared on the stage and waved toward Ospreay, signaling his interest in challenging for the AEW World Championship.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: France will air on tape delay in the United States via TNT and HBO Max.