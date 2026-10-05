New Details From Police Report On PAC’s Death Revealed

New details have emerged from the police incident report surrounding the death of AEW star PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley.

The NY Post provides additional information regarding the circumstances in which the 40-year-old wrestler was found unresponsive inside a vehicle outside a CAVA restaurant near Chicago O’Hare International Airport on September 27. The new details do not establish PAC’s cause of death, which remains pending additional testing.

PAC had competed at AEW All Out the previous night and was preparing to return home to the United Kingdom. According to the report, when authorities found him, his phone remained open with Google Maps providing directions to the airport.

Officers also noticed that PAC’s phone was receiving calls and answered one from a woman who said she had spoken with him earlier that afternoon.

The police report states:

“She last spoke to Benjamin on the phone around 1320 hours and he related he was going to CAVA for lunch. He had been traveling for his occupation as a professional wrestler for the past three weeks around the United States and had been in the Chicago-area since Thursday (09/24/2026) or Friday (09/25/2026).”

The woman also informed authorities that PAC’s flight had been delayed and that he was scheduled to return to the United Kingdom later that afternoon.

“She related his flight had been delayed and Benjamin was scheduled on his flight back to the UK at approximately 1530 hours.”

According to the report, officers did not discover anything notable in PAC’s pockets or backpack. Police also did not observe any obviously suspicious marks on his body or circumstances surrounding the vehicle that indicated anything suspicious had occurred.

The report noted saliva on PAC’s shirt and medication inside the vehicle. The name of the medication was redacted from the publicly available version of the report.

An initial autopsy has already been conducted, but PAC’s official cause and manner of death remain pending additional testing.

PAC had turned 40 in August, just over a month before his passing.