Spoilers: WWE RAW Match Order And Main Event Revealed (10/5/2026)

The early internal lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw has surfaced ahead of the October 5 episode from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to Viper Reports, LA Knight is currently scheduled to open the show as WWE continues its final build toward Money in the Bank 2026.

The first match planned for the broadcast will see Je’Von Evans and Penta team up against The Vision.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice and Sol Ruca is currently listed as the second match of the night, followed by AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defending his title against Ethan Page.

Also scheduled for the show is a tag team match pitting Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

The Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contender Match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch is currently slated to headline the show. The winner will earn a future opportunity against Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Roman Reigns is also advertised to appear on tonight’s Raw ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship defense against LA Knight at Money in the Bank.

As always with internal rundowns, the lineup and match order remain subject to change before or during the broadcast.

WWE Raw airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.