WWE Expected To Make Offer To AEW And CMLL Star

WWE is reportedly expected to pursue Persephone once the company is legally permitted to make her an offer.

Persephone currently works under a dual contract with CMLL and AEW, having added an AEW deal while remaining contracted to the Mexican promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE is expected to make an offer to Persephone once her contractual situation allows the company to legally approach her. WWE has not aggressively targeted CMLL talent to this point, with La Catalina being a notable signing. However, Meltzer reported that could change depending on CMLL’s future business in the United States.

If CMLL secures an American television deal, generates additional sponsorship revenue and subsequently has a larger budget available for Mexican talent, WWE could become more active in competing for wrestlers from the promotion. Bryan Alvarez also clarified that Persephone’s current situation should not be interpreted as her choosing AEW over WWE. “I am told Persephone did not pick AEW over WWE because she never actually got a WWE offer.”

According to Alvarez, Persephone’s CMLL contract prevented discussions with WWE from taking place. “She has been under CMLL contract and hasn’t been able to talk with WWE at all. Like a lot of others she took the opportunity to add the AEW contract to the CMLL one.” Therefore, despite Persephone now being contracted to both CMLL and AEW, there was reportedly never a decision between competing AEW and WWE offers.

The situation could change once Persephone becomes legally available to negotiate, with WWE reportedly expected to make its interest official at that point.