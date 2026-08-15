Layla Calls Out WWE’s Handling Of Chelsea Green’s Women’s Championship Win

Former WWE Women’s Champion Layla does not understand why WWE attached the “interim” label to Chelsea Green’s championship victory, believing Green deserved to enjoy the moment without a qualifier attached to it.

Green won the Interim WWE Women’s Championship in a five-way ladder match on night two of SummerSlam, defeating Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill and Lash Legend.

The championship was introduced because reigning WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has been sidelined since June with a torn meniscus. Ripley confirmed on August 6 that she had undergone surgery on her right knee.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Layla questioned why WWE did not simply crown Green as its women’s champion. “I don’t get it. The champion or not the champion? Just make a choice.”

Layla stressed that her criticism was directed at WWE’s presentation rather than Green, who she believes thoroughly deserved the accomplishment. “I’m just being honest. I’m a fan of Chelsea Green. Like I’m a fan. She reminds me of the Diva era. She’s so entertaining and well deserved. She deserved this moment. She really did. I don’t like the fact that they put interim and then they put Chelsea Green as a champion. Why can’t they just say she’s the women’s champion? Just let her have her moment.”

Green’s victory came thirteen years into her wrestling career and followed a long road back to WWE. She was released by the company in 2021 before returning in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Green has said it is now almost exactly four years since she texted Paul “Triple H” Levesque asking for her job back.

WWE has openly incorporated Green’s interim status into her character and merchandise. One design crosses out “interim” and replaces it with “permanent.”

The situation became more complicated shortly after SummerSlam when Green suffered an injury of her own.

Green broke the orbital bone around her right eye during the August 7 SmackDown, five days after winning the championship. She teamed with Stratton against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, with Jacy Jayne interfering before Henley pinned Green.

Green was taken to hospital following the show and subsequently confirmed the diagnosis. “I ended up in the emergency room and I have a broken orbital bone. I have no idea what that means for me.”

Green is expected to retain the Interim WWE Women’s Championship while she recovers.

Layla wondered whether there could have been more behind WWE’s decision to use the interim designation. “I know she’s injured now, so that’s even like, did they choose that? I don’t know.”

There is nothing to indicate that Green’s subsequent injury had any connection to WWE’s original decision. Green suffered the broken orbital bone several days after she had already been crowned interim champion.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce previously explained that the plan was for the interim champion to eventually face Ripley to determine an undisputed champion. Both women are now temporarily unavailable due to injury.

Elsewhere in the interview, Layla spoke positively about the development of WWE’s women’s division since her own career.

Layla spent nine years with WWE between 2006 and 2015, winning both the WWE Women’s Championship and Divas Championship.

She specifically praised Charlotte Flair and the quality of the matches WWE’s current women are being given. “Charlotte Flair, I don’t think she gets as much credit or flowers as she deserves. She’s amazing, even at her age right now. And then you look at the matches that they put on, the main events, the ladder match. I saw the ladder match recently and Chelsea Green won. I was just blown away. These women, they can go.”

Layla said she feels pride rather than jealousy when watching the opportunities available to the current generation. “It’s actually very empowering to watch, and proud, not jealousy, just really proud of them. They can compete with the men, and I’m so happy that they are able to have that opportunity.”

She believes the evolution is now reflected even in the language used to describe wrestlers such as Ripley. “Rhea Ripley, I don’t even call her a diva or a women’s wrestler. She’s just a WWE superstar. You can now not have to have a gender. It’s just a WWE superstar. We never had that in our era.”

Layla is preparing to launch her new podcast, At Lay Talk, on Sunday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of her WWE Diva Search victory on August 16. Kelly Kelly will be the first guest.