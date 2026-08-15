Paige Fires Back At Nikki Bella After WWE SmackDown Segment Gets Cut

Paige has fired back at Nikki Bella following her betrayal at SummerSlam, although the response WWE apparently intended to air on SmackDown never made it onto the broadcast.

WWE instead published Paige’s promo across its social media accounts, with Paige responding directly to Nikki’s recent claims about their relationship and her WWE return. “Nikki, since you decided to try and rewrite history last week, let’s set the record straight. You said that you single-handedly revitalized my career.”

Paige rejected that suggestion, pointing to the eight years she spent working toward an eventual WWE comeback. “Well, last time I checked, I don’t remember you being there by my side when I was working tirelessly every single day for eight years just to get back to WWE.”

She also disputed Nikki’s accusation that she had been using the Bella Twins since returning. “Then you said I was leeching off you and your sister. Well, let’s go back to the last week of WrestleMania. Did I come begging to be an honorary Bella for my big return after being gone for nearly a decade? No. You called me. You asked for my help, and because I loved Brie and I agreed, I was willing to share that moment with Brie because she needed me. You weren’t there, though.”

Paige then turned to their recent problems, accusing Nikki of blaming her for situations in which Paige had actually been attempting to save her. “You blame me for being cheated at the tag titles and losing at SummerSlam, even though I had to save you from getting pinned, not just once, but twice.”

The rivalry became personal from there, with Paige accusing Nikki of being jealous that somebody else had taken her place alongside Brie. “You act like you’re doing this to support your sister, but really, you’re just jealous that someone else took your spot, oh, and did it.”

Paige finished by responding to Nikki’s promise to make the remainder of her career miserable. “You say that you’re gonna make whatever career I have left pure misery. Well, good luck keeping up, baby girl, because this is my house, and I plan on being here for a very long time.”

The segment appears to have originally been intended for SmackDown but was cut due to time constraints before WWE released it online.

Paige reacted to the situation by simply writing “lol” on Twitter/X, which prompted a response from Nikki. “What was that Paige??? I think I missed what you said.”

Paige responded by taking a shot at both Nikki and the fact that the segment had been removed from the broadcast. “You’d think you’d want women to have segments instead of being cut. You’ve always been full of sh*t. It’s alright I’ll just see ya in person next week bb.”

Nikki kept the exchange going with a brief response. “I mean at this point hopefully.”

The storyline stems from SummerSlam night one, where Paige teamed with Nikki and Brie Bella against Fatal Influence. Following the match, the Bellas turned on Paige.

Their latest exchange now points toward Paige and Nikki continuing the rivalry in person next week, provided their next confrontation makes it onto the broadcast.