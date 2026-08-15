Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, August 10th, WWE RAW took place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show was headlined by The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso, who faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

The episode also featured The Judgment Day, comprising WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, competing against Sol Ruca and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY in a tag team match. Additionally, The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio battled Dragon Lee in a non-title match, and a segment included “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer, “The Man” Becky Lynch, and The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

RAW also showcased World Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Pressure” Austin Theory taking on Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa in a singles match. Penta faced AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Laredo Kid in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament first-round match. Among other segments was a confrontation between Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match was shared, and the show was internally titled “Solo Act.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Petey Williams produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament First Round Match between Penta vs. Laredo Kid.

– Shane Helms produced the Singles Match between Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Theory.

– Jason Jordan produced the Stephanie Vaque, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch segment as well as the Tag Team Match between IYO SKY and Sol Ruca vs. The Judgment Day.

– Jamie Noble produced the Non-Title Match between Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio.

– Bobby Roode produced the Singles Match between Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa.

– No producer was listed for the opening segment between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.