Blake Monroe’s First WWE Main Roster Match Officially Revealed

It was announced in a digital exclusive following Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown that Blake Monroe will soon make her main roster debut, and her first match will be against Giulia.

In the video, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis met with Monroe. Aldis informed Monroe that her tendency to attack opponents from behind would end and that she would be competing in a match. Monroe agreed and proposed a match with Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Championship. However, Aldis revealed that her opponent would actually be Giulia, the person she attacked during her official SmackDown debut.

Monroe has gone 49 days without a match since her main roster debut, but there is currently no information on when the match will take place.