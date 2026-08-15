WWE Sees CMLL As A Competitor Following AAA Acquisition

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is currently owned by WWE, while CMLL has established a working relationship with AEW. These two Mexican promotions have a long-standing rivalry, and it seems that their competition has intensified recently. One question that arises is how WWE views CMLL relative to AAA.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we shouldn’t expect a “Monday Night War”- equivalent in Mexico, marked by frequent talent raids. However, Meltzer mentioned that AAA might make an offer to the reigning CMLL Women’s World Champion, Persephone, once she becomes available. This comes in the wake of AAA’s signing of La Catalina. Currently, WWE is more focused on leveraging its stars to boost AAA’s visibility on YouTube.

Meltzer also pointed out that WWE views CMLL as a competitor. This is evident in the decision to put tickets for three of their shows on sale simultaneously with the CMLL anniversary show, before the sale of AEW Grand Slam tickets. Although both the CMLL and AEW shows sold out, WWE’s tournament to crown an AAA contender to face Roman Reigns is designed to capture media attention in September, with WWE star Penta being the strong favorite to win.