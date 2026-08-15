Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, August 15th, 2026, through Saturday, November 28th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE NXT live event (Petersburg) on August 15th – 898 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Buffalo, New York) on August 17th – 7,338 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (London, Ontario) on August 20th – 9,015 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Edmonton) on August 22nd – 5,836 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Calgary) on August 22nd – 4,674 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Ottawa) on August 24th – 4,860 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Savannah) on August 29th – 3,420 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (North Charleston) on August 30th – 2,861 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT Heatwave/ AAA event (Edinburg, Texas) on August 30th – 3,138 tickets sold.

* WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event (Atlanta) on September 6th – 5,849 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Birmingham) on September 7th – 4,249 tickets sold.

* AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 (Las Vegas) on September 11th – 5,912 tickets sold.

* AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 (Mexico City) on September 13th – 19,000 tickets sold.

* WWE Worlds Collide (Chicago, Illinois) on September 26th – 8,236 tickets sold.

* WWE Money In The Bank (New Orleans) on October 10th – 7,076 tickets sold.

* WWE Survivor Series (Houston, Texas) on November 28th – 19,866 tickets sold.