Saturday, August 15, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Several WWE Tryout Participants Receive Calls About Their Future

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Performance Center
WWE Performance Center

WWE recently conducted a new round of tryouts during SummerSlam week at the end of last month, as reported by PWMania.com. Among the attendees were Josh Bishop, Titus Alexander, J-Rod, Conan Lycan, Nigel Cawthon, KJ Oros, Nicky Mariano, Brooke Havoc, Nate Prince, Bobby Casale, and others.

According to Fightful Select, some participants from the recent WWE tryouts received calls from the company regarding their future with WWE. However, details remain unclear about which wrestlers received these calls or if any have been offered contracts.

It was previously reported that attendees arrived at the WWE Performance Center on July 28th for photos and medical evaluations, with performance evaluations starting on July 29th. The tryouts included in-ring performances, promo work, and additional assessments.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved