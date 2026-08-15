Several WWE Tryout Participants Receive Calls About Their Future

WWE recently conducted a new round of tryouts during SummerSlam week at the end of last month, as reported by PWMania.com. Among the attendees were Josh Bishop, Titus Alexander, J-Rod, Conan Lycan, Nigel Cawthon, KJ Oros, Nicky Mariano, Brooke Havoc, Nate Prince, Bobby Casale, and others.

According to Fightful Select, some participants from the recent WWE tryouts received calls from the company regarding their future with WWE. However, details remain unclear about which wrestlers received these calls or if any have been offered contracts.

It was previously reported that attendees arrived at the WWE Performance Center on July 28th for photos and medical evaluations, with performance evaluations starting on July 29th. The tryouts included in-ring performances, promo work, and additional assessments.