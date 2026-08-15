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The Rock’s 10-Year Partnership With Under Armour Is Coming To An End

By
James Hetfield
-
The Rock - Under Armour
The Rock - Under Armour

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour have announced that their 10-year partnership, which began in 2016, is coming to an end. According to WWD, Under Armour will continue to distribute the Project Rock line until October, and the conclusion of the partnership has been described as amicable.

Johnson, along with Dany Garcia, is actively seeking a new manufacturing partner for the line.

Despite this change, The Rock will retain ownership of the Project Rock gear. Recently, he has also discussed his expanding business ventures, which now include pursuing work as a singer.

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