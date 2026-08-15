Shinsuke Nakamura Appears To Tease Hiromu Takahashi As His New WWE Partner

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the tag team MFT, consisting of Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga, won the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match that also featured Damian Priest, R-Truth, and the AAA World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

In a digital exclusive released after the show, Shinsuke Nakamura mentioned that an ally would be joining him to battle MFT.

Nakamura said, “MFTs, congratulations. You are now the champions. Are you savoring the feeling, knowing it’ll be gone soon? Was the victory as sweet knowing what’s coming next? Me, my partner, your destruction. My partner is what you all pretend to be. Experienced, vicious, deadly. He is chaos. He’s a ticking time bomb. Take cover.”

Hiromu Takahashi is known as the “Ticking Time Bomb,” with his finisher named the Time Bomb. Earlier this year, there were reports suggesting that Takahashi might be heading to WWE NXT. However, it has not been confirmed that he will be Shinsuke Nakamura’s new partner. There is currently no information on when Nakamura will debut his new partner, but updates will be provided as they become available.