Major Plans Emerging For Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Ahead Of AEW Arrival

As reported by PWMania.com, former New Day members Kofi Kingston (Kofi) and Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) left WWE this past May after rejecting a restructured deal from TKO that would have reduced their pay by 50%. Since then, there has been speculation that they will join AEW, and the duo is scheduled to appear on the Jericho Cruise this November. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently confirmed that Kofi and Creed are headed to AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been widely expected that Kofi and Creed would join AEW ever since they declined the pay cut. Meltzer also mentioned that AEW’s executive vice presidents, The Young Bucks, have been eager to feud with Kofi and Creed for years.

Additionally, Meltzer commented on a segment featuring Swerve Strickland, The Demand, The Lethal Swirl, and World Trios Champions “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido from this week’s Dynamite. He noted that The Lethal Swirl was not able to outshine Page and Brodido as champions on Collision, suggesting that a three-way match for the Trios Title is likely to take place at All In: London, with the former New Day members rumored to team up with Strickland.