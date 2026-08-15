Saturday, August 15, 2026
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AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (8/15/2026): Las Vegas, NV.

By
Matt Boone
-

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from The Palms in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertised for the August 15, 2026 show:

* Mercedes Mone vs. Zayda Steel
* Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne) competes
* AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: Brian Cage vs. Hechicero
* AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nigel McGuinness
* AEW World Trios Championships: Adam Page & Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, & Lee Johnson)
Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley) team with Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty)

Join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.

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