Darby Allin: “My Honeymoon Was Spent Face Down In Thumbtacks”

Darby Allin had an unusual way of spending his honeymoon, getting thrown face-first into a pile of thumbtacks less than 24 hours after getting married.

While speaking with Fox5 Las Vegas, Allin reflected on the brutal spot he took at AEW Forbidden Door 2026. During the multi-man tag team match involving Mark Briscoe and MJF’s teams, MJF flipped Allin and sent him face-first into thumbtacks.

Allin revealed that the match took place the day after his wedding and that he had barely slept before stepping into the ring. “That’s pretty funny because I got married on Saturday. I got married on a Saturday, and Sunday was the show. No sleep, getting thrown face-first into thumbtacks. Yeah, that was my honeymoon. My honeymoon was spent face down in thumbtacks.”

Allin has become known throughout his AEW career for taking extreme risks, and he was also asked what kind of stunt he would attempt from one of Las Vegas’ famous casino hotels.

Rather than choosing a casino, Allin immediately turned his attention to the Sphere and proposed an idea involving his other passion, skateboarding. “Honestly, how it’s shaped. And I know it’s not a casino, but how it’s shaped, it would be fun to try to skateboard down the Sphere, because that’s what I skateboard all the time, and I would love if there was a way to do that that you wouldn’t die.”

Allin even had a potential safety measure in mind for the stunt. “Let me skateboard down the side with, like, a bungee cord attached to my back.”

There is no indication that Allin actually has plans to attempt the stunt, but the idea is certainly consistent with the reputation he has built both inside and outside the wrestling ring.