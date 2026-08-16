WWE Changes Marie Malenko’s Ring Name Again

Earlier this year, Marie Malenko, the daughter of WWE veteran Dean Malenko and granddaughter of the legendary Boris Malenko, was announced as one of the four latest recruits by WWE. Malenko has been performing in dark matches during NXT tapings and live events under the ring name Lacey Simon for some time. However, it appears that she has now been assigned a new in-ring name.

According to False Finish, Marie Malenko will be competing as “Kenzie” moving forward.

Marie Malenko (Lacey Simon) made her WWE in-ring debut in a dark match against Zena Sterling on May 26th. Most recently, she wrestled inaugural EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong at an NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida.