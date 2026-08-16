R-Truth Apologizes To Damian Priest And WWE Fans

Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. R-Truth and Damian Priest defended their title against The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar), who are the AAA World Tag Team Champions, and MFT (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa). The match concluded with R-Truth being hit with a double Powerbomb from Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, resulting in his pinfall.

After the loss, R-Truth took to his Twitter (X) account to express his feelings about the match. He apologized to the WWE Universe and to Damian Priest for the defeat.

Truth wrote, “I’m sorry to the @WWE Universe, and I’m sorry to my dawg. @ArcherOfInfamy!”

Priest and Truth held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 147 days after winning the title from Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on the March 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown.