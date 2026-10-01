WWE Considering Rare Stipulation Match For Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria Feud

WWE reportedly has an unusual stipulation under consideration for the conclusion of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria’s ongoing rivalry.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there was a creative idea within WWE as of last week for Bayley and Valkyria to face each other in a stipulation match that would serve as the blowoff to their lengthy program.

The specific stipulation has not been revealed, although it was reportedly described as something considered “rare” for WWE’s women’s division.

One possibility that can apparently be ruled out is Hell In A Cell, as the proposed match is said to involve a different stipulation.

Bayley and Valkyria have been involved in one of WWE television’s longest-running current rivalries, with their issues continuing on recent episodes of Raw. On September 21, Valkyria defeated Bayley in a rematch, while Bayley became involved in Valkyria’s match against IYO SKY the following week.

The proposed stipulation match would be designed to bring the rivalry to a conclusion.

It remains to be seen what stipulation WWE has discussed or whether the company ultimately moves forward with the idea.