WWE Reportedly Planning Major Expansion Of AAA Merchandise And Licensing

WWE reportedly has significant plans to expand AAA’s presence across the merchandise, collectibles and video game markets.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, several new licensing agreements involving the AAA brand have either recently launched or are expected to begin in the near future as WWE continues integrating the Mexican promotion into its wider business.

AAA products have already been revealed for the QuBee fidget toy and Big Shots collectible lines, but additional partnerships are reportedly in development.

AAA wrestlers are expected to be featured in upcoming Topps trading card sets, while Funko Pop releases involving talent from the promotion are also said to be planned.

Perhaps most notably for wrestling fans, AAA talent is reportedly slated to appear in the next WWE 2K video game, which is expected to be released in 2027.

The licensing expansion comes amid separate reports that AAA could secure a new television agreement beginning in 2027, potentially further increasing the promotion’s exposure.

WWE acquired AAA earlier this year and has since increasingly incorporated the promotion and its talent into its broader operation, including through the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide events.