Worldwide YouTube Viewership For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

WWE Worlds Collide reportedly averaged 76,000 concurrent viewers worldwide during Wednesday night’s broadcast.

The event was taped Saturday at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, before premiering Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET across WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels in English and Spanish.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that the combined worldwide broadcast averaged 76,000 concurrent viewers and reached its highest point during the six-man tag team main event.

“It averaged 76,000 viewers,” Meltzer stated. “This is a worldwide number in both English and Spanish. Peaked at 107,000, which would be the end of the main event, which was Punk, Rey Mysterio and Grande Americano against JD, Dom and Omos.”

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeated Omos, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in the main event, with the audience reportedly peaking at 107,000 concurrent viewers by the conclusion of the match.

Meltzer also pointed to the live attendance while discussing the overall performance of Worlds Collide. WWE aired the event beginning one hour before AEW’s special PAC tribute edition of Dynamite.

“They had 14,000 people there,” he continued. “You can’t say the show was not a success. I know a lot of people were unhappy that they ran it when they did.”

Meltzer then questioned WWE’s decision to keep the originally scheduled broadcast time rather than moving the premiere following the announcement of AEW’s tribute show.

“They could have moved it. They didn’t move it. They probably should have moved it. There’s no good reason not to, but they didn’t.”