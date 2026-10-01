Fred Ottman Cancels 80s Wrestling Con Appearance Due To Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Fred Ottman, known to wrestling fans as Typhoon, Tugboat and The Shockmaster, has withdrawn from an upcoming convention appearance as he continues recovering from multiple eye surgeries.

The 70-year-old was scheduled to appear at 80s Wrestling Con in Parsippany, New Jersey, on October 31. However, Ottman revealed in a video posted on Facebook that he is currently unable to fly due to his recovery.

“Coming at you with some sad news: October 31, I was scheduled at 80s Con up north, and unfortunately I’ve had multiple surgeries on my eyes, and I will not be able to fly for a while, on top of some other stuff,” Ottman said. “And I still got some other things, irons in the fire, so to speak. It’s more than just these cool geriatric shades that I’m wearing here to help with the light right now.”

Ottman expressed his disappointment at missing the event while remaining hopeful that his health will improve.

“But I wanted to let everybody know that I’m sad that I won’t be able to attend. Hopefully everything will be finished up and better on down the road. So, I love ya, just giving you the heads up,” he added.

The latest update comes after Ottman was briefly hospitalized in September. Following his release, he said he was feeling better but noted that doctors were investigating some additional health issues without providing further details.

Earlier this year, Ottman also dealt with a gallbladder-related medical emergency.

Ottman and his late tag team partner John Tenta, better known as Earthquake, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025 as The Natural Disasters. The duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championship in 1992.

PWMania.com wishes Ottman a full and speedy recovery.