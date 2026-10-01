Backstage Update On Naomi Amid Speculation Of WWE Bloodline Storyline Return

Naomi’s name has surfaced in speculation surrounding WWE’s ongoing Bloodline storyline following a major development on Monday night’s episode of Raw.

The speculation comes after Jaida Parker revealed herself as the newest member of 946, running over Jacob Fatu with a vehicle during the closing parking lot angle. Parker’s addition has led to questions over whether Naomi could eventually return to help even the numbers in the ongoing issues between 946 and The Bloodline.

However, according to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there has been no recent indication that WWE is specifically discussing Naomi for that storyline.

The report noted that the expectation within WWE around SummerSlam was for the former Women’s World Champion to return to television before the end of 2026. It remains unclear whether that timetable has changed in the months since.

Naomi has been away from WWE television for more than a year after stepping away due to her pregnancy. She subsequently gave birth to her first child with Jimmy Uso.

Her most recent WWE match took place at SummerSlam 2025, where she defended the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

While Naomi’s connection to The Bloodline naturally makes her a subject of speculation surrounding the current storyline, there is currently no report confirming that WWE plans to involve her with 946 upon her return.