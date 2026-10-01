Netflix Edits Violent Jacob Fatu Angle From WWE RAW Replay

Netflix has made noticeable edits to the closing angle from Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee.

The show ended with The Bloodline and 946 brawling into the parking lot, where the confrontation escalated when Royce Keys slammed a door into Jacob Fatu’s face.

Moments later, Jaida Parker drove a vehicle into Fatu before revealing herself as the newest member of 946.

However, fans watching the Netflix replay noticed that both moments have been altered. The screen reportedly goes black at the exact moment Keys strikes Fatu with the door and again when Parker hits Fatu with the vehicle.

The edits only affect the replay, as viewers watching the original broadcast were able to see both spots.

WWE has since released additional storyline footage showing Fatu being placed on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance following the attack.

This is not the first time WWE content has been modified on Netflix replays. Other episodes have featured edits to potentially sensitive material, including instances where blood was removed or obscured.

Neither WWE nor Netflix has publicly commented on why the two moments involving Fatu were edited from the Raw replay.