Backstage Update On AEW’s Interest In Sheamus

AEW reportedly has interest in signing Sheamus if the longtime WWE star becomes available.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Sheamus is approaching free agency, and AEW is expected to have interest in bringing the former WWE Champion into the company should he hit the open market.

The interest reportedly extends beyond AEW’s decision-makers, as a handful of wrestlers within the locker room are also said to be supportive of the idea of Sheamus joining the promotion.

Sheamus’ contract status has attracted increased attention with the previously reported October 1 date now arriving.

However, there is currently no indication that Sheamus has reached an agreement with AEW or that a deal between the two sides is in place.

The 48-year-old has spent the vast majority of his professional wrestling career with WWE, joining the company in 2007 before making his main roster debut in 2009. During his lengthy run, Sheamus has captured multiple world championships and numerous other titles.

For now, Sheamus’ future remains unresolved as questions continue surrounding his WWE contract status.