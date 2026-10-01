The Origin And Correct Pronunciation Of PAC’s Ring Name

Chris Hero has shared the story behind PAC’s famous ring name while clarifying how the late AEW star intended it to be pronounced.

AEW announced on September 27 that PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley and formerly known as Neville in WWE, had passed away at the age of 40.

Hero, who worked with Satterley during his career, took to Twitter/X to explain that PAC is pronounced “pack” rather than “pock,” with the name originating from a childhood nickname given to Satterley by his father.

“Just an FYI: PAC is pronounced PACK, not pock. It’s from a nickname his Dad gave him when he was just a boy. Six Pack Ben Satterley I get it- 2Pac, X-Pac. People have been saying it that way for years. That’s fine. Some will continue to say ‘Pock’ & that’s fine too!

Ben would cringe at the idea of correcting someone so I don’t mean to be the Pronunciation Police here. I just think some people aren’t aware & I feel it’s important & respectful to say (or spell) someone’s name correctly.

The difference between pack & pock is the same difference between Max & Mox. Would you make that mistake? ☺️”

Hero’s explanation provides some background on a ring name that Satterley used extensively throughout his career, including during his time with AEW and before his WWE run as Neville.