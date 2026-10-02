Iconic WWE Intercontinental Championship Belt Being Offered At Auction

The iconic WWE (formerly WWF) Intercontinental Championship belt, famously held by wrestling legends such as Tito Santana, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, and the Honky Tonk Man, is now being auctioned at Heritage Auctions. This is the first time this title belt has been made available for sale.

The auction will run for an additional 23 days, with the current bid set at $80,000. The next minimum required bid is $82,500.

This Intercontinental Championship belt was in use from September 1985 until January 1988. Notably, Savage and Steamboat competed for the title during their legendary match at WrestleMania III in 1987.

Heritage Auctions has also released a video showcasing the title belt being put up for auction, as you can check out below: