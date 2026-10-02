Joe Hendry Says He’d Love to Tour His Upcoming Album

WWE star Joe Hendry appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including his upcoming title, “Beyond Belief,” which reflects how his pro wrestling career has been.

Hendry said, “Yeah, I think it’s that, and also just because I’m trying to be as ridiculous as possible with it. It’s beyond belief, you know. It’s just a title that we found amusing.”

On the type of music on the album:

“It’s a mixture. I’d say it’s a kind of pop rock album, but we definitely have a country influence in there. Honestly, I mean, the Going Up to SmackDown song is kind of like a military-style sound, so we kind of did a bit of everything on that one. So I think we just had fun.”

On if he will tour the album:

“So a lot of this is kind of unfolding as it happens. So right now I don’t have a tour to say, ‘Hey, we’re doing this.’ But what I will say is the album is out on October 5, and I’m super excited for it. I know, just based on what I’ve done before, based on the feedback that I’m getting, we could do it. Maybe a couple of years ago, it might have been last year as well. I did some live shows that were really well attended in the UK, and I think we could do it again and have a lot of fun. So I would love to start touring the record if we can. I think that’ll probably unfold as we see how the reception is, but I think that’s something we could absolutely do. I’d love to do that.”

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