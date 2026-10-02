AAA Announces Houston Live Event During WWE Survivor Series Weekend

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide announced on Twitter (X) that they will host a live event on Friday, November 27th, at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

The promotional graphic features current AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, World Trios Champions Los Perros del Mal, Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina, and Latin American Champion La Parka. Additionally, it includes WWE/AAA Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Psycho Clown, and Mr. Iguana.

This event is scheduled for the same weekend as the 2026 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, which will take place on Saturday, November 28th, at Daikin Park in Houston.

The full announcement reads (translation via Google), “Lucha Libre AAA Live Tour in Houston: November 27 at the 713 Music Hall

Ticket presale starts tomorrow 9am at https://bit.ly/4y85Oe4

👉 Use the code: AAAVIP 👈”