Goldberg’s Son Gage Keeps Door Open For Potential WWE Career After Football

Gage Goldberg continues to leave the door open for a potential career in professional wrestling once his football days come to an end.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is currently a junior and walk-on linebacker at the University of Colorado, where he has begun receiving increased playing time this season.

During an appearance on the Colorado Football Coaches Show this week, Gage was asked whether stepping into the professional wrestling business remains a possibility once he is finished with football. “Yes, sir, it’s definitely there,” Goldberg said.

Gage has previously expressed interest in following his father into wrestling, although he revealed that Bill wasn’t always enthusiastic about the possibility. “Actually, when I was younger, he didn’t want me to do it whatsoever,” Gage said. “And then once he started to go back, once I started to get involved a little bit, then it started to change.”

Bill’s position apparently softened as Gage became increasingly involved during his father’s later WWE run. Gage said the decision is now his to make and admitted that he would welcome the opportunity once his football career is over. “It’s up to me,” he continued. “So, I mean, I would love to do it. Honestly, I would love to have that opportunity to do it, and I feel like it would be a great thing to do after football.”

Gage previously revealed in a 2024 interview that Paul “Triple H” Levesque had spoken with him about potentially pursuing a WWE career.

He was also offered a WWE NIL deal at one point, although Bill Goldberg ultimately declined the offer on his son’s behalf because he believed the financial terms were too low.

For now, Gage remains focused on his college football career, but a future move into the wrestling business remains firmly on the table.