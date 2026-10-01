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WWE Reportedly Has No Plans To Announce WrestleMania 43 Dates In October

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE WrestleMania 43
WWE WrestleMania 43

WWE reportedly does not currently plan to announce the dates for WrestleMania 43 during October.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the unusual circumstances surrounding WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, including how ticket distribution is expected to operate in the host city, have made publicly confirming the dates less of an immediate priority for WWE.

The report also suggested that the delay has an additional effect on other wrestling promotions attempting to schedule events around WrestleMania weekend, stating that WWE “is keeping stateside competition in limbo when planning around that date.”

There is reportedly hope that the WrestleMania 43 dates will be announced around WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 7 if they have not been revealed beforehand.

A WWE source also told Fightful that WrestleMania’s planned location in Saudi Arabia is a factor in the dates being announced later than usual.

Saudi representatives have reportedly visited WWE headquarters for kickoff meetings as preparations continue for the event.

WrestleMania 43 will mark the first WrestleMania held outside North America.

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