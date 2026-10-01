Update On What Vince McMahon Has Faced Since Janel Grant’s Lawsuit

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE employee Janel Grant spoke to POST Wrestling, where she expressed her feelings towards former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. She mentioned that she feels forgiveness for him in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Grant’s interview and the aftermath of her lawsuit, which led to McMahon stepping down from WWE and his role as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE’s parent company, TKO, in January 2024. Meltzer pointed out that McMahon has not faced any significant legal or financial consequences as a result of Grant’s lawsuit. Furthermore, he noted that by placing WWE in Ari Emanuel’s hands, the company has grown, which has, in turn, increased McMahon’s wealth.

Meltzer acknowledged that while McMahon lost control of his company, which is a major consequence for him, it is not a legal punishment. He emphasized that McMahon’s life revolved around WWE, and losing it has undoubtedly affected him negatively, even if he has gained financially as a result. Meltzer concluded that McMahon’s ultimate goal was to lead the company indefinitely.

In July, Grant and McMahon jointly filed a motion to move the lawsuit to arbitration, and there have been no updates since that filing. Additionally, Grant recently received the Advocacy In Action Award from the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.