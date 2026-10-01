Ethan Page Responds To Fan Theory Linking Him To The 946

A fan recently took to Twitter (now known as X) to claim that WWE star Ethan Page is the secret leader of a group called The 946. In response, Page replied to a post by Pro Wrestling Dome, which noted he wore a suit on Monday’s RAW that resembled the style typically worn by Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa was kidnapped by The 946 during the September 21st episode of RAW. This led the Pro Wrestling Dome account to speculate that Page’s outfit could be foreshadowing a revelation that he is the mastermind behind Sikoa’s abduction.

Page shut that rumor down, writing, “Nope… buddy just got kidnapped.

“So I took the opportunity to improve on his signature look this week for myself.

Fantastic timing for me. I look great.”

The 946 group consists of Royce Keys and OTM, with Jaida Parker seemingly joining them on Monday’s RAW when she confronted Jacob Fatu and left with Keys.