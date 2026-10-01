Joe Hendry On The Match That Inspired Him To Become A Full-Time Wrestler

WWE star Joe Hendry appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including his 2016 match with Drew McIntyre, which led him to become a full-time wrestler.

Hendry said, “The last time I had a one-on-one match with Drew McIntyre was 2016. It was in Edinburgh, and it was at Meadowbank, which is an arena where I used to play sports when I was seven. I hadn’t even really thought of that until now, actually; that was the show where I quit the job I had at the time to go full time with wrestling. That was the show, 2016.”

On struggling during the pandemic:

“There was one point during lockdown, I had a business as well at one point, but there was one point where the business wasn’t doing so good. It was just before I went to TNA. I had to get a job, and it was really tough, man. It was a sales job. I did not have any faith in the product that was supposed to be selling. It was up at four in the morning to drive somewhere for five in the morning. You’re just like, ‘What has gone wrong here?’ That was a very humbling experience. Being a pro wrestler and I’ve got this business that’s making money, and then for the business to start to not do so well, and like, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna have to work a full-time job to try and save the business,’ to try and pursue this pro wrestling thing. But again, I just I just kept going, just never gave up.”

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