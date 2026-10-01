LA Knight Reveals Which WWE Rivalry Had The Biggest Impact On Him

WWE star LA Knight spoke with Sporf about various topics, including his greatest WWE rival.

Knight said, “That’s a tough one. I don’t know. In a weird way, maybe you could say Solo Sikoa just because I feel like I’ve been tied to him for so long, and now somehow we’re on the same page. But I think that one of the ones that had the most impact, that people were looking for for a long time, was Logan Paul because it was like, I kind of had that rub up with him three years ago at, what was it, going into Money in the Bank, and I said the whole thing about the map and this, that, whatever. That kind of put us on the same trajectory in a certain way, even though we both went our separate ways for the next nine, 10 months. But everywhere I went, people were like, ‘You need to go after Logan Paul and get that US Title, blah, blah, blah,’ and eventually, that’s where we got to.”

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