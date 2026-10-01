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AJ Styles Reveals How WWE Kept His 2016 Royal Rumble Debut Secret

By
James Hetfield
-
AJ Styles
AJ Styles | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles spoke with James Sweetnam about various topics, including his WWE debut, which took place 10 years ago at the 2016 Royal Rumble, and how they managed to keep it a secret.

Styles said, “Well, the fact that we were able to keep it kind of a secret was unbelievable. I didn’t fly into Orlando; I flew into Tampa to kind of keep it more of a secret. And even though I was in the back around the boys, nobody ever said anything. So, that was a good thing. And you know, it was a thought that AJ Styles could make it to the Royal Rumble. And the fact that when you heard this music that you’ve never heard before, then AJ Styles walks out, it was a — man, a moment in time I’ll never forget.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

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