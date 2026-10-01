LA Knight Says Roman Reigns’ Independence Could Become His Downfall

WWE star LA Knight recently spoke with Sporf about various topics, including his upcoming rematch against reigning World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank on October 10. This match marks three years since Knight faced Reigns in a one-on-one bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Knight said, “Man, I mean… You just said it right there, what I’ve always deserved. So at this point, you know what, we’ve been three years in the running for this whole thing, and it’s been three years since Roman and I went one-on-one. And hopefully, we’ll see if things come out a little different this time. But if that moment happens to finally come to fruition now at this point, I’ll say it’s long overdue. We’ll see what happens.”

On what could potentially lead to Reigns’ downfall:

“Look, he’s proven himself this year to be able to do things on his own. If he can keep that up, that’ll probably be his downfall.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.