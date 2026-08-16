Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton Set For WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will face “The Viper” Randy Orton in a significant one-on-one match at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

This announcement follows Rhodes’ demand for a match against Orton on Friday’s SmackDown, to which Aldis agreed to try to arrange for the upcoming television special. Later in the show, Rhodes and Orton got into a chaotic brawl after Orton attacked Rhodes ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match against Sami Zayn, which never officially started.

Rhodes and Orton’s rivalry has been ongoing since the Road to WrestleMania 42, when Orton turned heel. They faced off for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night One, a match that was marred by interference from Pat McAfee. After defeating Orton in Las Vegas, Rhodes went on to have a successful run while Orton spent several months away from the ring. He returned at SummerSlam Night One, costing Rhodes a potential victory over the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, CM Punk.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Sunday, September 6th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.