Multiple Stars Pulled From PRODUCE Wrestling’s Upcoming Show By WWE ID

PRODUCE Wrestling has announced that Marcus Mathers will no longer be appearing at their Volume 2: Taigastyle event, scheduled for July 16th. Mathers was set to compete in a battle royal, and a replacement will be named for him.

Additionally, the promotion has confirmed that Chazz “Starboy” Hall (formerly known as Starboy Charlie) has also been removed from the show. Hall was slated to participate in a 6-Man Tag Team Match along with The Man Event and Mikey Montgomery, facing off against G-Sharpe and the Crush Boys. A replacement for Hall will also be announced.

Earlier, WWE ID pulled Aaron Rourke, Veronica Haven, Sloane Jacobs, Anya Rune, Laynie Luck, and Hall from shows on June 20th during a WWE EVOLVE taping. The reason for Mathers’ removal from the event is still unclear.

Marcus Mathers will no longer be appearing at PRODUCE: Volume 2. We wish Marcus the best of luck on his journey to WWE. A replacement will be named. https://t.co/8aNRdOJQWv — PRODUCE by Orange Crush (@PRODUCENYC) July 1, 2026