Backstage Update On WWE’s SummerSlam Main Event Plans

During WWE’s recent television tapings for this week’s episode of SmackDown, which followed Monday’s post-WWE Night of Champions episode of RAW, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes competed against “Main Event” Jey Uso in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

The winner would earn the opportunity to challenge the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Sami Zayn, for his title on Monday Night RAW next week in Chicago. Rhodes ultimately defeated Uso and will now challenge Zayn.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan for an Undisputed WWE Title Match between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk at SummerSlam 2026 has always been in place. Meltzer expressed uncertainty about whether Zayn’s title victory at Night of Champions last Saturday will alter those plans or if a new champion will be crowned on Monday’s RAW.

Meltzer also mentioned that, ever since Punk’s segment with Rhodes following WrestleMania 42 and Punk’s absence from TV after the April premium live event, the intention was to have Punk return to set up one of the main event matches with Rhodes at SummerSlam.

He added that the other significant matches planned for the event are Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, with both matches already being officially announced during last Monday night’s RAW.

Punk is rumored to be making his WWE TV return on next week’s Monday Night RAW, which will take place in his hometown of Chicago at the Allstate Arena. Meltzer speculated that Punk will “theoretically” appear at the event, potentially leading to a move to the SmackDown roster and a likely main event title match at SummerSlam, which aligns with WWE’s earlier plans involving the Rhodes match.

This suggests that Zayn might have a very short reign as WWE Champion, losing the title just eight days after winning it for the first time in his career at Night of Champions. However, WWE has not officially announced Punk’s return for next week.