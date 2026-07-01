Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 7/7/2026

WWE held its television tapings last night for the July 7 episode of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of False Finish:

– Layla Diggs def. The Culling’s Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain and Thea Hail in a WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

– The Culling’s Niko Vance def. WWE LFG season two winner “Mr. NXT” Shiloh Hill. After the match, Shawn Spears attacked Niko Vance with a chair.

– Keanu Carver def. Tank Ledger.

– “Super” Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux def. DarkState, Birthright and OTM in a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders’ Match. Saquon Shugars made his way out to prevent Dion Lennox from helping his DarkState allies.

– Kelani Jordan and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice interrupted a Kali Armstrong promo, and Armstrong laid them both out with the Kali Connection.

– Kendal Grey (c) def. Nattie to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championshi. Jaida Parker made her way out and stared down Nattie, Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons as Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong circled Grey.