Spoiler: Major Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, the details from Monday night’s WWE SmackDown taping revealed that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was set to compete against “Main Event” Jey Uso in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

According to the full spoilers for the show, Rhodes emerged victorious in this matchup and will now face Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship next week on RAW.

Next week’s episode of RAW will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

It was reported last week that CM Punk has been actively pushing for his return to WWE TV for Monday’s RAW, although this has not yet been confirmed. Punk, a Chicago native, has been absent from WWE television since the RAW following WrestleMania 42, where he hinted at a potential showdown with Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the future.

Additionally, the show has set up a non-title match for next week’s SmackDown between WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. WWE SmackDown will take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, next week.