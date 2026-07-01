Backstage Update On Ilja Dragunov’s WWE Return

WWE star Ilja Dragunov has not appeared on television since April, with his last match taking place in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown episode before WrestleMania 42.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, sources within WWE indicate that Dragunov is expected to return “sooner than later.” The reason for his absence from TV remains unclear, but the report notes that he has continued to train. Dragunov and his partner, Leigh Laurel (also known as Jin Tala), have been training at Nattie and TJ Wilson’s The Dungeon 2.0, with their most recent visit to the facility on June 17th.

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE officials do not currently view Dragunov as a “top guy” in the company. As of now, there is no specific date set for Dragunov’s return, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Dragunov is a former WWE United States Champion, having held the title from October 17, 2025, until he lost it to Carmelo Hayes on December 19, 2025. Trick Williams, with whom Dragunov previously feuded in NXT, is the current champion.