Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 7/3/2026

WWE held its television tapings Monday night for this week’s episode of SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Sami Zayn made his way out to a mixed reaction and cut a promo calling the fans hypocrites for booing him for the last six months, but also wanting to see him win the title. Cody Rhodes then made his way out and congratulated Zayn, with the two shaking hands. Rhodes then went to leave and Zayn noted he has what Rhodes wants. Jey Uso then made his way out and congratulated Zayn as well, but said he plans to bring the title back to The Bloodline. Rhodes then asked Uso when he became an errand boy for Roman Reigns and Zayn cut him off and said as far as he’s concerned, it is in the family so they should stay away. Adam Pearce then made his way out and said Uso and Rhodes would face off, with the winner facing Zayn on RAW next Monday.

– Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage and spoke about Jade Cargill. Alexa Bliss then came up and some tension between them was teased, with Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green coming in as well.

– Jade Cargill, Michin and B Fab def. Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton. Cargill pinned Green with Jaded.

– They replayed the GUNTHER and Nick Aldis altercation from Night of Champions. Sami Zayn asked Adam Pearce to change his mind about defending the title on RAW, but to no avail. He then spoke to Johnny Gargano.

– Rey Fenix (c) def. El Hijo del Vikingo to retain his AAA Cruiserweight Championship with the Mexican Muscle Buster.

– Guilia was interviewed backstage and talked about Blake Monroe attacking her. Kiana James then interrupted and Monroe attacked them both.

– A backstage segment took place featuring Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Royce Keys.

– A Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes backstage segment took place, setting up a non-title match for next week.

– Danhausen had a laboratory segment with The Miz, Kit Wilson and Matt Cardona.

– Laney Reid def. Brie Bella due to distraction when Fatal Influence beat down Paige.

– A Cody Rhodes and Finn Bálor backstage segment took place, with Bálor saying he came to SmackDown to challenge Rhodes for the title and wanted him to win it again. The Tongas showed up and attacked Bálor.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “Main Event” Jey Uso in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match.