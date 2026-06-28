Backstage News On Sami Zayn’s WWE Title Reign, Return Coming Soon, NXT Call-Up

Several backstage WWE notes have surfaced following Night of Champions and ahead of this week’s edition of Raw.

According to multiple sources, Sami Zayn’s victory over Cody Rhodes and Gunther to win the Undisputed WWE Championship was met with widespread praise backstage and throughout the wrestling industry. However, despite the emotional title win, expectations are that Zayn’s championship reign will be relatively short.

In another notable development, Baron Corbin is reportedly on his way back to WWE after finishing up his run with Major League Wrestling (MLW) in Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, WWE reportedly went to great lengths to keep the outcome of the King of the Ring tournament under wraps leading into Night of Champions. Oba Femi ultimately emerged victorious and is scheduled to appear on this Monday’s Raw, where he will announce whether he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn or World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Elsewhere, discussions have reportedly taken place regarding Tatum Paxley receiving a call-up from NXT to WWE’s main roster. While the idea has been considered internally, no concrete plans have been finalized.

Finally, there continues to be optimism within both WWE and NXT that New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hiromu Takahashi will eventually join the company, with those backstage reportedly expecting a deal to happen at some point.

(H/T: Fightful Select)