AEW Star’s Contract Reportedly Nearing Expiration

Scorpio Sky could soon become one of AEW’s next notable free agents, as a new report indicates his contract with the company is approaching its expiration.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sky’s AEW deal is expected to expire within the next few months. Previous reports have suggested the former TNT Champion is under contract through the fall, with contract tracking indicating his agreement runs until approximately October 2026.

The report comes amid Sky’s lengthy absence from regular AEW television.

Despite reportedly being healthy and medically cleared to compete, Sky has been used sparingly in recent years, with his last sustained run on AEW programming taking place in 2023. A creative pitch that would have aligned Sky with Private Party was reportedly discussed but never moved forward. Since then, Sky has remained active by competing on the independent wrestling scene.

As one of AEW’s original signings in 2019, Sky has played a significant role in the company’s history.

Alongside Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels as part of SoCal Uncensored, Sky helped establish AEW during its earliest days. He and Kazarian became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions, while Sky also made history as the first African-American champion in AEW history. Sky later enjoyed success as a singles competitor, capturing the TNT Championship on two occasions.

Although he has been absent from AEW television for much of the past year, Sky did compete on an episode of AEW Dynamite in March and most recently wrestled on an ROH event earlier this month.

With his contract reportedly winding down, Sky’s long-term future with AEW remains one of the more intriguing situations to watch in the coming months.