Kenny Omega Says He’s Feeling ‘Leagues Different’ Ahead Of Forbidden Door

AEW star Kenny Omega spoke with Adam Barnard for The Sportster about various topics, including his physical condition as he heads into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Omega said, “I mean, it still goes day by day. I have good days, I have bad days. But generally speaking, it’s moving in a positive trajectory. So I feel like how I felt when I came back is leagues different than how I feel now.”

On his mental state heading into the show:

“It’s great to be able to feel confident and commit to being able to have these singles matches that I’ve wanted to have. Because otherwise it’s either I would have to really just dumb down my schedule a lot, or just kind of stop showing up. Which, you know, no one really wants to do but health comes first. It’s paramount. So, I’m very glad that things have gone in the direction they have and that I feel the way that I do right before Forbidden Door. Because otherwise, I don’t know how else there would be a chance to wrestle against Zack Sabre, Jr. So that’s very fortunate for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)