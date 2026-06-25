Backstage Reason Behind Chad Gable’s New WWE Entrance Revealed

A new report has shed light on the inspiration behind Chad Gable’s recently introduced overhead clapping routine on WWE television.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the gesture is believed to be modeled after the famous “Skol Clap,” the signature fan tradition associated with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

The report noted that the connection makes sense given Gable’s Minnesota roots and WWE’s plans to hold SummerSlam in Minneapolis later this year.

According to a source cited by WrestleVotes, WWE views the hometown connection as a natural fit for Gable’s presentation.

The report also explained that WWE is continually looking for ways to create audience participation moments that become closely associated with individual Superstars.

Examples such as Jey Uso’s wildly popular “Yeet” catchphrase were cited as the type of organic fan interaction the company hopes to replicate.

A source told WrestleVotes Radio that WWE’s effort to build crowd engagement around Gable’s new routine “does not come as a surprise,” given the company’s long history of embracing interactive elements that encourage audience participation.

While WWE has not officially confirmed the inspiration behind the gesture, the reported connection to Minnesota’s “Skol Clap” would align with the company’s efforts to strengthen Gable’s identity ahead of one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.