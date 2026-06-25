Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions Plans

A new backstage report has provided insight into WWE’s current creative direction heading into this Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to WrestleVotes via Fightful Select, a source familiar with WWE’s creative plans shared the current favorites for several of the show’s biggest matches.

The report indicates that Cody Rhodes is expected to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in his Triple Threat Match against Sami Zayn and Gunther.

Trick Williams is also reportedly favored to leave Saudi Arabia with the WWE United States Championship still around his waist.

Meanwhile, IYO SKY is said to be the current favorite to defeat Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring tournament final.

The Women’s United States Championship match appears to be less certain. While there is reportedly a “belief” within WWE that Tiffany Stratton will retain against Jade Cargill, the report noted that prediction was expressed with less confidence than the expected outcomes of the other championship matches.

The biggest question mark on the card appears to be the Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

According to the report, multiple finishes have been discussed internally, making it difficult for sources to confidently predict the winner.

The King of the Ring final between Jey Uso and Oba Femi remains another closely guarded secret.

WrestleVotes reported that WWE has kept plans for that match particularly quiet, with no clear favorite emerging behind the scenes.

As is always the case, WWE’s creative plans remain subject to change before the event airs live.