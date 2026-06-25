Shane McMahon Celebrates 25 Years Since Classic Match With Kurt Angle

This week marks the 25th anniversary of one of WWE’s most memorable and brutal matches, as Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon’s unforgettable clash from King of the Ring 2001 reaches a milestone anniversary.

The match is widely remembered for its incredible physicality, particularly the infamous sequence in which Angle repeatedly attempted to throw Shane through glass panels before they finally shattered.

To commemorate the occasion, Shane McMahon shared a heartfelt message on social media after speaking with his former opponent. “I Just got off the phone with Kurt where we reminisced about this match and how proud we both are of it and that it has withstood the test of time.”

Shane also thanked fans for continuing to appreciate the bout more than two decades later. “Thank you all for supporting us both over these many years. You guys are the greatest fans in the world.”

I Just got off the phone with Kurt where we reminisced about this match and how proud we both are of it and that it has withstood the test of time. Thank you all for supporting us both over these many years. You guys are the greatest fans in the world. https://t.co/0yyhMRcIic — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 25, 2026

In a separate post on Instagram, Shane hinted that he still looks back on the match fondly and even joked about doing it again. “We did it all for you then and would do it all over again today… Maybe we should?”

The King of the Ring 2001 encounter has long been regarded as one of the toughest performances of Shane McMahon’s career and remains one of the defining matches of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression-era transition, thanks to the willingness of both competitors to endure extraordinary punishment in pursuit of an unforgettable spectacle.